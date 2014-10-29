© vladek dreamstime.com

SCI Technology start production for Raytheon missile systems

SCI Technology, a division of Sanmina, has begun production of electronic assemblies for the Miniature Air Launched Decoy (MALD) and the GBU-53/B (SDB II) for Raytheon Missile Systems.

"SCI is very proud to launch production of these critical programs for Raytheon Missile Systems," said Mike Underwood, President of SCI Technology, "Beginning production brings together SCI's complete solution for Raytheon, including our end-to-end capabilities, customer support, exceptional quality and delivery performance. In support of these and other Raytheon programs, we have dedicated manufacturing resources and personnel to ensure success."



Production will take place at the SCI facility in Huntsville, Alabama.