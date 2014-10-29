Mycronic picks up the pace

© adam121 dreamstime.com

Mycronic's order intake has demonstrated growth, but is also an indicator of the fluctuations that occur, especially within the PG market.

Third quarter July-September 2014 in short:

Order intake was EUR 89.8 (24.7) million

Net sales were SEK 36 (23.4) million

EBIT was SEK 3.9 (0.9 million

During the first nine months, the Group received orders for seven mask writers. The trend towards increasingly advanced electronics products drives demand for complex photomasks for use in the manufacture of displays for these products. At the same time the customers’ utilisation of existing equipment has been high. Together, the two factors have led to customers starting to invest in new equipment. However, investment in mask writers has not been solely in advanced equipment for manufacturing of displays, but also for other segments.“We are happy to have succeeded in matching our offering within business area PG with various needs within several different market segments. This has resulted in a number of orders during the third quarter”, says Lena Olving, CEO and President of Mycronic AB.The market for SMT equipment has also remained favourable. During the third quarter, Mycronic saw an increase in both the order intake and sales, as has been the case during the entire interim period.“We are continuing to strengthen our brand, which positions us as an important supplier of effective production solutions. We are pleased to report a good third quarter, but it is also important to point out that while these types of investments can occur at the same time, this is not a typical quarter”, says Lena Olving.