Dominovas Energy and Delphi sign MOU

Dominovas Energy has signed a MoU with Delphi Automotive Systems to jointly develop new technology that will facilitate the manufacture, assembly, sale and deployment of electrical power generation equipment using Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology.

The agreement addresses the requirements necessary to evaluate and determine the viability of adapting and incorporating Delphi's SOFC stack fuel cell technology. Deployment will occur in two phases that include an initial field demonstration.



Neal Allen, Chairman and CEO of Dominovas Energy, enthusiastically expressed, "It is exciting to contemplate the innovation and groundbreaking opportunities that will certainly ensue and come full circle, as we set the course to finally deploy (on a commercial scale) a technology that minimally can be described as 'disruptive.' The technology will change many lives and afford nations a technologically-advanced methodology for the generation and delivery of electricity. The economic, political and social impact will be significant for and within the countries we are engaging."



"This opportunity will allow Delphi to develop a stationary power application for our SOFC technology and gain valuable field experience," said Mary Gustanski, vice president engineering, Delphi Automotive. "This work will help support Dominovas Energy in their goal to allow emerging market communities to have clean, reliable and affordable electricity."