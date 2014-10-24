© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Scanfil to adjust production at its Sievi plant

Partially decreased demand by a significant customer, and demand postponed until the second half of 2015 by the same customer, has created a need to adjust production at the Sievi plant of Scanfil EMS Oy.

Scanfil EMS will launch statutory employee negotiations concerning all employees at the plant. A proposal for negotiation was submitted to all employee groups on 22 October 2014.



According to initial estimates made by the company, the statutory employee negotiations may lead to temporary lay-offs of no more than 90 days between 1 December 2014 and 30 April 2015. A total of 25–45 employees at a time are projected to be affected. The Sievi plant has approximately 200 employees.