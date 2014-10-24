© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Park Electrochemical appoints VP of Project Management

Park Electrochemical has appointed John Jamieson as Vice President of Project Management. In this new position, Mr. Jamieson will report to Christopher T. Mastrogiacomo, Park’s President and CEO.

Prior to joining Park, Mr. Jamieson was General Manager of Active Metal Finishing Company Ltd., a metal finishing and industrial coating company located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Before this, Mr. Jamieson was Vice President Global Manufacturing Engineering of Sanmina-SCI Corporation.