Slow quarter for Swedish AQ

Swedish technology group, AQ, had a pretty rocky third quarter. The group saw both its sales and profit decrease during Q314.

Operations have developed according to plan during the third quarter. Net sales totalled EUR 65.7 million (66.7 million), a decrease of EUR 978'380 compared to the same period in the previous year. Sales excluding acquisitions and currency declined by 7%.



Net sales in the period January to September totalled EUR 207.9 million (199 million), an increase of EUR 8.9 million compared to the same period in the previous year. Sales excluding acquisitions and currency declined by 3%.



Operating profit was EUR 4.7 million (6.1 million) in the third quarter. For the period January to September the operating profit was EUR 12.7 million (13.3 million), a decrease of 4 %.