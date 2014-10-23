© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

OSI Systems reaches agreement with DHS

OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have entered into an Addendum to the Administrative Agreement signed in June 2013.

Among other compliance measures, the Addendum extends the duration of the Administrative Agreement.



OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with DHS. U.S. federal government agencies are counted among our closest and longest standing customer relationships and we look forward to continuing to provide these customers with state of the art technologies and services in years to come.”