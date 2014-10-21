© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Ixonos starts negotiations with its personnel in Finland

Ixonos starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland The negotiations concern the whole personnel in Finland.

The goal of the co-operational negotiations is to adjust the personnel costs through temporary measures in order to align them with the market demand.



An additional goal is to enhance the efficiency of the company's operation. It is estimated that the negotiations will result in temporary lay-offs for a maximum of 90 days for part of the personnel and in job terminations for a maximum of 9 persons.