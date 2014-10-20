© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Lenovo to establish smart device company in China

Lenovo Group will create a new company focused on building an internet-based smart devices and services business in China.

The company will become operational on April 1, 2015. It will operate under a separate name and brand.



The objective of this move is to help Lenovo attack the fast growing consumer mobile device market in China, with a focus not only on devices, but also on software and application development and close customer engagement. Currently Lenovo has a smartphone business, which sells mainly through open market sales and carrier relationships. The new company however, will exclusively focus on direct-to-consumer sales, marketing and product development using an internet-based business model.



Effective April 1, Chen Xudong, currently president of Lenovo’s China geography and Asia Pacific – Emerging Markets (East Asia, Hong Kong, ASEAN and India), will become CEO of this new company.