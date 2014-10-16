© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Saab receives order for Gripen E role equipment

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for Gripen E role equipment, along with support and maintenance equipment. The value of the order amounts to approx. SEK 5.8 billion.

The order is part of Saab’s existing agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) covering activity for the Gripen E from 2013 to 2026. Delivery will begin in 2016.



This is the fourth order under the Gripen E agreement between Saab and FMV announced on 15 February 2013. Three earlier orders, linked to the development and production of Gripen E, were received during 2013. Work will be performed within the business areas Aeronautics, Electronic Defence Systems and Support & Services.



“Work with Gripen E goes according to schedule and budget. This order represents another important step in Saab's commitment to deliver the next generation of the Gripen system to Sweden,” says Lennart Sindahl, Senior Executive Vice President of Saab and Head of Saab's business area Aeronautics.