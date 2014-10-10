© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

EuroTech adds to their experience

UK PCB manufacturer, The EuroTech Group plc, have recently made three personnel appointments.

David Douglas, Managing Director, commented “Having been manufacturing PCBs in Exmouth, Devon since 1991, and with many long serving employees, we already had a great deal of knowledge and expertise within the company but the invaluable experience our 3 new colleagues will enable us to continue to improve the technologies, service and quality we offer our customers.”



Steven Roy has worked in the PCB and related industries for over 30 years. Steven will be responsible for the technical aspects of the company's production and, as part of its continuous improvement policy, will be looking into alternative processes that can enhance EuroTech’s product offering or increase their technology capabilities. He will also be responsible for health and safety and for ensuring that they comply with all chemical regulations.



His experience includes 6 years at Prestwick Circuits and time at Brent Chemicals as European Technical Service Manage.



EuroTech have also expanded its field sales team with the recruitment of two new personnel. Their roles will involve working with the company's current customers as well as finding and developing new customers.



Phillip Connor has joined as Sales Manager for Ireland, covering both the North and South.



Phil Price will be covering parts of eastern and central England including East Anglia, Oxfordshire, north and east London, Essex, Hertfordshire and parts of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Kent.