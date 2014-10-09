© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab won contract for marine traffic services system

Defence and security company Saab has been awarded the contract to completely renew the existing Hong Kong Vessel Traffic Services System by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The order value is SEK 360 million (roughly EUR 39.5 million). The Vessel Traffic Services System enables operators of the Hong Kong Marine Department to monitor the shipping in real-time and to provide vessel traffic services within the Hong Kong waters.



“This contract underscores the confidence that our customer has in our civil traffic management offer and our abilities to implement such a complex project.” says Gunilla Fransson, head of business area Security and Defence Solutions, “State-of-the-art sensor technologies , advanced multi-sensor data fusion and display processing systems will make this project a success.”



This contract is another important milestone in Saab's presence in the Asia Pacific region and Saabs civil traffic management business, and will be delivered during 2015 and 2016.



Development and production will take place in Apeldoorn (NL), Hong Kong and Linköping (Swe).