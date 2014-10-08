© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com General | October 08, 2014
Tobii teams up with University of Ontario Institute of Technology
Tobii and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology will collaborate to provide students with Tobii EyeX eye trackers to support the university’s Game Development and Entrepreneurship undergraduate program.
This collaboration is part of Tobii’s Game Developer Program for university students, designed to support students in game development at universities around the world. Tobii provides eye-tracking hardware, software development kit and support for students associated with the program.
“We are proud to say that Canada has the third largest video game industry in the world — and we have achieved this status by continuing to provide the next generation of developers with the latest technology,” said Dr. Pamela Ritchie, dean, Faculty of Business and Information Technology, UOIT. “Our collaboration with Tobii will give our students the opportunity to explore the unlimited applications of eye tracking and will empower them to create the future of gaming with completely new ways for users to interact with and get immersed in games. Getting a hands-on, and eyes-on, experience with eye tracking gives our students a tremendous advantage that we expect will resonate throughout our industry as these students move on to become the next technology and entrepreneurial leaders.”
“Eye tracking has the potential to impact and enhance a wide variety of industries — but gaming in particular can benefit so greatly from eye tracking because it can offer such an efficient and natural way to enhance interaction, navigation and communication and opens the doors for a whole new paradigm for social and immersive experiences,” said Carl Korobkin, vice president of OEM solutions for Tobii. “UOIT recognizes the importance and potential of eye tracking, and we are delighted to welcome them to the program and share our latest peripherals and development kits with this next generation of developers. These students are shaping the future of gaming, innovation and entrepreneurship, and Tobii is proud to be a part of that important mission.”
