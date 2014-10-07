© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Arrow to distribute Lenovo Enterprise Products

Arrow is now an authorized North American Lenovo distributor for System X and related solutions following the transition of IBM’s System X server business to Lenovo.

Additionally, Lenovo’s ThinkServer rack servers, tower servers and enterprise storage product lines are available through Arrow.



“As one of the largest System X distributors for IBM globally, Arrow is pleased to be able to continue offering System X to our channel community, and to extend the offering to include Lenovo ThinkServer and Lenovo storage,” said Mark Taylor, vice president of North American servers, systems, and software within Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions segment. “We look forward to supporting Lenovo in this capacity and introducing our solution provider community to Lenovo solutions and services.”



Working with Lenovo, Arrow will continue to distribute System X, BladeCenter and Flex System blade servers and switches, System X-based Flex integrated systems, NeXtScale and iDataPlex servers and associated software, blade networking and maintenance operations.



Arrow has been a value-added distributor for IBM for the better part of the past two decades. Arrow will continue to support IBM and the solutions, services and programs that are not part of Lenovo’s acquisition of the System X line, including support for power systems, storage systems, Power-based Flex servers, and PureApplication and PureData appliances, as well as IBM training services.



“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Arrow to include support across the enterprise IT channel for System X solutions,” said Sammy Kinlaw, executive director, Channel Sales, North America, Lenovo. “Lenovo is committed to tier-two distribution and we look forward to continuing to support solution providers with selling System X servers through our channel programs.”