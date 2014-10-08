© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Hydroid opens new manufacturing/research facility

Hydroid, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime and a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), has officially opened a new manufacturing and applied research facility in Pocasset, Massachusetts.

The facility is 40'000 square-feet and houses the company’s engineering, manufacturing and quality assurance operations. The building includes a 20-foot testing pool, a 6'000 meter rated hyperbaric test chamber and a 289 kw solar array.



“This building signifies a new chapter for Hydroid as we continue to cement ourselves as a leader in the global marine robotics industry,” said Hydroid President, Duane Fotheringham. “Hydroid’s rapid growth over the past few years has led to the expansion of both our staff and business, and this building enables us to consolidate our operations under one roof.”



The new facility is expected to accommodate 41 new jobs in 2014 to meet the needs of the company’s growing business. The company plans to build an additional 15,000 square-foot administration building in 2015.