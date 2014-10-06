© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

HP to become H and P?

Hewlett-Packard is apparently planning to split up into two companies in order to focus more on the fast growing corporate services market, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The company would – according to the reported plan – split its printer and computer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations, and spin off the unit via a tax-free distribution of shares to stockholders during the coming year, according to a report in Reuters.



As of now, it is still uncertain how many of HP's more than 300'000 employees will staff each of the new businesses. HP has declined to comment on the matter.