Ericsson to build 3G in Czech Republic

Vodafone Czech Republic has selected Ericsson to build a 3G transmission and core network, including its market-leading mobile softswitch solution, in the Czech Republic. The core network will be completed by the end of June 2006.

The new 3G network will enable Vodafone Czech Republic to introduce a wide range of new multimedia services. Ericsson's Mobile Softswitch will bring about these services cost-efficiently and in shorter time.



In addition, by implementing mobile softswitch into its network, Vodafone Czech Republic has taken the first step to all-IP.



Ericsson was also selected as the sole supplier for Vodafone Czech Republic's transmission network and will deliver the latest microwave radio system, MINI-LINK TN. It will provide efficient traffic aggregation, easy capacity expansion, and improve service quality and network control.



Fred Hrenchuk, Vice-President for Technology, Vodafone Czech Republic, says: "We want to make sure Vodafone's 3G services are delivered to customers seamlessly over a reliable network. We believe that choosing Ericsson as one of our 3G network vendors represents a big step to achieve just that." Patricia Curutchet Styf, President and Country Manager of Ericsson in the Czech Republic, says: "We look forward to supporting Vodafone Czech Republic in developing its business and contributing to its offer of providing the most advanced value-added services to Czech consumers." Upon completion, the 3G core network will increase Vodafone's network capacity, performance and coverage to meet subscriber growth and demand for the operator's services in the Czech Republic.

