TomTom and Volkswagen partners up for automated driving

TomTom and Volkswagen Group Research have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join forces for the development of Highly Automated Driving (HAD) systems.

The goal of this research co-operation is to jointly develop the digital map that is essential for automated driving. The two partners bundle their competencies by combining TomTom’s expertise in map content and map making with Volkswagen’s know-how about the car as well as automated driving.



The development of automated driving systems is a puzzle with many – many – pieces. TomTom and Volkswagen aim to solve a part of this puzzle and have declared that they will jointly accomplish this.



“Partnering with Volkswagen Group Research to develop the future of HAD reaffirms TomTom’s position as a key partner in the automotive market,” said Harold Goddijn, CEO TomTom. “TomTom’s mapping expertise provides the precise data and scalable technology platform needed to enable highly automated driving in cars.”