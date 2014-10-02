© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com

Panasonic closes plant in eastern Slovakia

Japanese tech-company Panasonic is planning to decrease its European footprint. The company is aims to close down Panasonic AVC Networks Slovakia (PAVCSK), based in Krompachy, Slovakia.

The reason behind the decision is said to be the drop in sales volume, which has dropped by more than 50 percent over the years. The company anticipates that this trend will continue, local media reports.



Therefore the Krompachy production for all video products – Blu-Ray players and recorders, DVD recorders – will cease by the end of the year. The production of PCBs for TV sets will however continue until May 2015, and will be transferred to the company's facility in the Czech Republic.