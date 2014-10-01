© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric opens escalators and elevators QM center

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has completed its Elevators and Escalators QM (Quality & Manufacturing) center to develop and test global models while nurturing related personnel skills and know-how.

The facility, located at the company’s Inazawa Works in Aichi Prefecture, Japan will begin operating commercially on October 1, 2014.



Development and verification operations at the center aims to enhance the quality and safety of key parts, including hoisting machines, printed circuit assemblies, ropes and brakes. The center will evaluate total systems, including fluctuating manufacturing conditions due to purchases and other factors, and individual parts using simulated operating environments.