© vladek dreamstime.com

BAE Systems completes acquisition of SIG

BAE Systems has completed its acquisition of Signal Innovations Group (SIG), a provider of imaging technologies and analytics to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities.

“As our customers continue to look for solutions to transform 'big data' into actionable intelligence, the combination of SIG’s technologies with our existing intelligence tools and analysis capabilities will enhance our ability to offer customers tactical and strategic intelligence from around the globe,” said DeEtte Gray, president of BAE Systems, Inc. Intelligence & Security. “Together, we also have the potential to leverage our capabilities and bring this technology to a number of innovative commercial applications in an affordable way.”



The acquired business has been a supplier for BAE Systems on a number of Intelligence & Security programs as a provider of Full Motion Video (FMV), persistent Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI), and multi-INT analytics software, hardware and services. The business employs approximately 35 people and is located in Durham, North Carolina.