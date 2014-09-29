© bachmann electronic

New USA headquarters for Bachmann electronic

The new headquarter of Bachmann electronic Corp. is located in “the Schrafft Center“ at Sullivan Square, known as former candy factory and significant landmark in Boston.

Since mid-September 2014 the new Bachmann USA headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts. From Grayslake, Illinois, near Chicago, the US team moved together to the biggest city in New England.



"The advantages of Boston as a well-known technology center with some of the best education facilities, such as the world-renowned Harvard University or the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), plus access to highly skilled employees and industry decision makers were decisive reasons for relocating the office to the East Coast of the United States. To serve the American market in an optimal way, from Boston new steps in the wind industry will be set and the Condition Monitoring and Turbine Control Retrofit sector will be further expanded", a short press release states.