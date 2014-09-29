© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Keithley to supply multiple parametric test systems to X-FAB

Keithley Instruments, Inc had received orders foradditional S530 Parametric Test Systems from X-FAB Silicon Foundries.

X-FAB, a Germany-based foundry for analog/mixed-signal devices and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), ordered low power versions of the S530 tester for installation on the main production line at its facility in Kuching, Malaysia, where high voltage S530 systems are already in place.



Dr. Manfred Riemer, the chief operating officer at X-FAB, said, "The strategic cooperation and excellent support our management teams have enjoyed through working with Keithley personnel made the decision an easy one. The compatibility of the S530 systems with X-FAB's manufacturing automation systems and the high correlation with our existing test equipment have been excellent."



In announcing the sale, Keithley general manager Mike Flaherty noted, "X-FAB has relied on Keithley parametric test systems for many years. Based on their experience with our S530 high voltage systems, X-FAB decided to add Keithley low power systems to their main production line."



Flaherty continued, "Keithley's personnel worked closely with the engineering teams to ensure the results correlated well with those from their existing testers. Our applications team converted thousands of lines of original test system code and then performed correlation tests, matching more than 1200 parameters to within 3 percent of the original vendor's data."