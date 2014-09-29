© 4designersart dreamstime.com

European semi sales up 14.9% YoY

European sales of semiconductors in July 2014 amounted to US$ 3.273 billion, an increase of 14.9% compared to the same month in 2013, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) writes.

The high Year-on-Year growth in Europe, well above the worldwide average, confirms the continued and sustainable growth of the European semiconductor market. On a worldwide basis, sales of semiconductors in July 2014 were US$ 28.072 billion, up 2.4% compared to June. All figures represent a three month rolling average.



Robust growth was observed across the main product categories in Europe, with discrete devices, optoelectronics and MOS MPU performing particularly well. Semiconductor devices designed to be used in specific applications saw an increased demand in July, with sales of devices to be used in computer and automotive applications growing particularly strongly.



In July, exchange rate effects continued to affect the European sales picture when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.402 billion Euros in July 2014, a 3.6% increase compared to June 2014 and a 10.2% increase from July 2013.