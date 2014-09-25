© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Stratasys completes acquisition of GrabCAD

Stratasys, a provider of 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, has completed its acquisition of GrabCAD.

GrabCAD will operate as a unit within the Stratasys Global Products and Technology Group and is expected to enable Stratasys to provide its customers with collaboration tools and improved accessibility relating to 3D CAD content.



Stratasys acquired GrabCAD in an all cash transaction. The acquisition is not expected to contribute to revenue in 2014.



David Reis, chief executive officer of Stratasys, stated, “We are pleased to have completed this transaction and welcome GrabCAD’s industry leading team of software professionals to the Stratasys family. Together with GrabCAD, we believe that we will accelerate innovation and provide increased value to a growing universe of customers seeking to utilize 3D printing solutions. The potential within our 3D ecosystem is very exciting and we look forward to continuing to drive value for our shareholders through the execution of our strategy.”