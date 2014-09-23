© filmfoto dreamstime.com

No takers for FagorMastercook

Only one bid has been received for the White Goods manufacturer FagorMastercook. The unnamed investor was offering to take on 1 production line and did not guarantee the continued employment of the workforce. Too little said the insolvency court.

Due to this, the company will begin to layoff its workforce of currently 832; beginning at the end of October.



However, the facility will continue production until the end of the year to finish a contract with Cevital, local media reports.