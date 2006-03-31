Europe's hottest mobile is an American

According to the analyzing firm Telephia the hottest mobile phone model in Europe is the Motorola RAZR at the moment.

In the first quarter of 2006 Motorola had 6.2 percent of the Eurpoean mobile market. The RAZR was sold in 5.3 million samples in the first quarter 2006. Motorola's RAZR had a particularily strong position in Spain, U.K. and Italy.



On the second and third place we find Nokia's 6230 respectively 6101. Sony Ericsson's K750 grabbed the fifth place after Samsung's SGH-D600.