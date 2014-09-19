© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Atlas Copco signs agreement with Connect Group

Connect Group has signed an agreement with Atlas Copco for the assembly of electric cabinets. Under this agreement both parties extend their cooperation which started in 2003.

Connect Group will assemble the cabinets in its Romanian plant and will deliver the amount requested to Atlas Copco within a period of 24 hours after ordering. With the assembly of these electric cabinets Connect Group adds an extra commodity to its activities and services for Atlas Copco.