Gemini Tec updates with Mycronic equipment

Gemini Tec has added three new machines to its fleet: a new Mycronic MY600 jet printer, one of the latest Mycronic MY200SX 14 machines, as well as MY200LX14.

Core activities of Gemini Tec include surface mount PCB assembly for rapid delivery prototypes, through to medium size batch production orders.



“The three new machines we’ve bought from Mycronic in the last couple of months are a welcome addition to the Mycronic machines we’ve been using for some time,” said Adam Harsant, Director at Gemini Tec. “Having Mycronic equipment in our plant is definitely a positive selling point for us, which is why we heavily promote this fact on our website. We know that, for our clients, the name Mycronic stands for quality manufacturing, so buying three additional machines made perfect business sense,” he enthused.