NFC Forum adds analog testing to certification program

The NFC Forum, a non-profit industry association that advances the use of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, is launching Analog testing as part of its Certification Program.

Consistent RF performance is essential to smooth and swift NFC interactions, fulfilling NFC’s promise of a seamless experience for the consumer. The testing comes at an opportune time: according to IHS Technology, global shipments of NFC-enabled mobile phones will surge four-fold from 2013 to 2018, reaching 1.2 billion units and penetrating 63% of the global mobile phone market. Transparency Market Research reports that the NFC market is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2019.



"The availability of analog testing is a milestone in our Certification Program," said Koichi Tagawa, NFC Forum Chairman. “When a device is certified as compliant with NFC Forum specifications — and the analog specification in particular — it provides consumers with a better assurance that NFC’s easy touch interface will deliver the comfortable and consistent experience they expect. We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of the NFC Forum members, test labs, and tool vendors that have made analog testing possible."