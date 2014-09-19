© ermess dreamstime.com

Mantis and Flextronics collaborates on 3D enabled tablet

Mantis Vision and Flextronics has collaborated and developed a OEM-ready 3D-enabled tablet specifically designed for Dynamic 3D Content Creation, called Aquila.

Aquila is an 8" tablet featuring Mantis Vision's MV4D core 3D engine, MV4D Camera Control SDK, and depth sensing components for 3D data acquisition and data quality. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.



"At Mantis Vision, we are ecstatic to be such an integral part of Aquila," said Amihai Loven, CEO, Mantis Vision. "Aquila will be the first tool of its kind for content creators and a variety of commercial and vertical market applications. Because it is available to all developers and OEMs, makers will have unbounded access to a brave new 3D content ecosystem. Along with Flextronics, we are ready to reinvent the 3D experience for everyone, from creators to consumers."



"We are thrilled to partner with Mantis Vision to help bring their technology to market," said Mike Dennison, president of Consumer Technologies Group at Flextronics. "Our ability to provide Mantis with new product introduction services, advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions is a great example of the powerful supply chain solutions Flextronics is able to deliver to its customers."



Dennison added, "We continue to be focused on enabling break-through innovations across many technology platforms and industries for our customers."