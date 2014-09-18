© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Henkel to acquire The Bergquist Company

Henkel signed an agreement to acquire The Bergquist Company, a privately-held leading supplier of thermal-management solutions for the electronics industry worldwide.

This transaction will provide Henkel Adhesive Technologies with a strong position in thermal-management solutions, in particular for use in automotive, consumer and industrial electronics as well as emerging applications in LED lighting.



“With this acquisition – which is in line with our global strategy to invest in complementary leading technologies – we are strengthening our position as a global market and technology leader,” said Jan-Dirk Auris, Executive Vice President Adhesive Technologies. “Bergquist’s track record in developing unique thermal-management solutions fits with our commitment to provide best-in-class customized solutions.” In fiscal 2013, the Adhesive Technologies business unit generated sales of more than 8 billion euros, making Henkel the leading solution provider for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings.



The Bergquist product range covers Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) such as Gap Pad products and liquid gap fillers for electronic systems, Insulated Metal Substrates (IMS) and others.



“Bergquist´s thermal-management expertise and its business model based on strong customer partnership in key markets such as Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe perfectly fit with our existing electronics business,” explains Alan Syzdek, Henkel Corporate Senior Vice President, Adhesive Electronics. “With this acquisition, we will unlock new business opportunities and synergies for innovative solutions and enhanced speed to market in high-growth areas such as automotive electronics and lighting.”



Both parties agreed not to disclose any financial details about the transaction, which will be accretive to earnings upon closing. The acquisition is subject to approval from anti-trust authorities.