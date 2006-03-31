NAND passed NOR in sales

The global flash market grew last year by 19 percent. The NAND-flash last year passed the NOR-flash memories in sales.

Even though almost four out of five flash memories sold last year was a NOR-flash the NAND-flash memories passed the NOR-flashes in sales revenues. Last year the NOR-flash sales declined by 13 percent to $8 Bn while the sales of NAND-flash memories rose by 64 percent to reach $10.4 Bn in sales.