PaR Systems opens new facility in France

The new facility, PaR Robotique SARL, located in Toulouse, France, will provide European customers with the same high level of service and support PaR is recognized for worldwide.

PaR Robotique SARL will serve a number of growing industries and product lines including Aerospace, Nuclear, Defense, Material Handling, Specialty Cranes and Industrial Automation.



This new office will focus on the coordination of support activities for PaR’s European customers. In addition, the office will also serve as the European base for Project Management, Research and Development, and collaboration with European partners.



“The opening of the PaR Robotique office in France is aligned with the global growth strategy PaR Systems is implementing with other PaR subsidiaries in America, Europe and Asia. The addition of a presence in France will allow us to better support our technology-differentiated products and services to meet the specialized needs of a growing and demanding marketplace,” said Mark Wrightsman, President and CEO of PaR Systems, Inc. “The company is pleased to have a strong leader like Côme René-Bazin establish this new office. Mr. René-Bazin moves to France with an impressive track record of technical, project management, and leadership successes in the US, Europe, and Asia. His background and strong PaR values provide the strength we have sought to establish a very capable PaR presence for supporting our clients in Europe,” he added.