Pioneer reducing headcount by 10%

Japanese Pioneer is planning to realign its production sites by shifting manufacturing. Along with this the company will streamline its management structure and reduce headcount by approximately 10%.

The company will realign its production sites by shifting manufacturing. Pinoneer will also work to further reduce manufacturing costs by promoting the use of information technology in administrative operations at production sites in Japan and by accelerating the shift to operations overseas. Also the company aims to reduce development costs and manufacturing costs by standardizing products architecture.



Along with the realignment of its business portfolio, the company will rebuild and streamline the Group’s management structure. In Japan, it will restructure its organisation from a business-based structure to one that is organised along functional lines, and integrate functions and business divisions and realign business sites.



“With regard to manufacturing and sales, we will rebuild our global structure centered on the Car Electronics business, while at the same time reinforcing the structure for our emerging market offensive. In addition, we intend to streamline our organization in line with the realignment of the business portfolio, with headcount reductions of approximately 800 positions in Japan and approximately 700 positions overseas, for a total reduction of approximately 1'500. We intend to reduce our consolidated headcount by 10%, as well as the number of executive officers,” the company states in a press release.