Cognizant to acquire TriZetto

Cognizant has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TriZetto Corporation for $2.7 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

"Healthcare is undergoing structural shifts due to reform, cost pressure and shifting responsibilities between payers and providers. This creates a significant growth opportunity, which TriZetto will help us capture," said Francisco D'Souza, CEO of Cognizant. "We are excited that the integrated portfolio of capabilities across technology and operations will uniquely position us to help clients drive higher levels of operational efficiency, while re-imagining care for the future. We look forward to welcoming the TriZetto team into the Cognizant family and creating a truly differentiated and sustainable foundation for healthcare."



"TriZetto solutions enable the healthcare interactions of millions of people in the U.S. every day," said Jude Dieterman, President and COO of TriZetto. "Our agreement with Cognizant advances our vision of simplifying healthcare for everyone. We believe the combination of Cognizant and TriZetto's talented employees and innovative technology and operations will have a meaningful impact on the way health is managed and care is delivered."