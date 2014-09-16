© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

i3 Electronics wins military opportunity

i3 Electronics has been awarded an order for the supply of advanced substrates for a military application from a Aerospace and Defense firm. The order will run through the remainder of 2014.

“We pride ourselves on manufacturing some of the most advanced substrates on the market. Our commitment to quality and reliability are key enabling factors when manufacturing product for the military”, stated Robert Nead, President at i3 Electronics.