Exir China receives ISO 14001 certification

Exir China has once again 2014, been certified according to the new standards by implementing ISO 14001 at the company.

ISO 14001 is an internationally accepted standard that includes a range of requirements for environmental management. Exir has used CQC, the China Quality Certification Centre, in the certification process which resulted in that the implementation was realized in August, 2014.



Exir will continue its efforts to drive projects and achieve goals in active environmental and safety performance. We at Exir see it as a matter of course to continue to the development in order to grow as a contract manufacturer and satisfy our existing and future partners on the global market.