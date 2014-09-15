© luchschen dreamstime.com

Kaman sells Moosup manufacturing facility

Kaman Corporation's subsidiary, Kaman Aerospace Corporation (Kaman), has sold its former manufacturing facility in Moosup, Connecticut, which has been idle since 2004, to TD Development, LLC.

In connection with the sale, Kaman will contribute USD 4 million in cash over a four year period to fund environmental remediation work that is expected to be done on the property, and expects to take a related pre-tax charge of approximately USD 2.2 million in the third quarter. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



