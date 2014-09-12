© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Bure invests EUR 20 million in Cavotec

The Board of Directors of Cavotec has reached an agreement with Bure Equity AB regarding a directed share issue, making Bure owner of about 10% of the company.

The subscription price will amount to approximately SEK 187 million (approx. EUR 20 million).



"The Board believes that Bure will be a great strategic partner to Cavotec with their extensive experience of active ownership, value adding senior advice and track-record of realising the potential in innovative companies," says Cavotec founder and Chairman, Stefan Widegren.



"We are pleased by the opportunity, as owners, to take an active part in further developing Cavotec. The investment is well in line with Bure's focus on companies with untapped potential and we see great opportunities especially within the MoorMasterTM segment," says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of Bure.