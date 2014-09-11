© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 11, 2014
Micromem Technologies signs with Flextronics
Micromem Technologies has through its wholly owned subsidiary Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies (MAST), contracted with Flextronics.
Under the terms of the agreement Flextronics will be granted worldwide exclusivity to manufacture and distribute the oil pan plug sensor suite. Annual revenue to Micromem is expected to grow to over USD 18 million USD over the next ten years as the market penetration matures.
MAST's Lab-on-a-Chip, which resides inside a standard oil pan drain plug measures a multitude of oil and vehicle properties, including oil pan level, crankcase pressure, 3-axis orientation of the vehicle, temperature and the analytical condition of the engine oil in real time. The device communicates wirelessly via the automobile's Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). This eliminates all traditional wires, oil pan penetrations and labor associated with installing traditional sensors in the oil pan. The relationship with Flextronics not only provides Micromem with access to the entire automotive industry for this product, it provides access to develop and deliver other products using our Lab-on-a-Chip design.
Chris Obey, President of Flextronics Automotive stated: "We believe that the multiple integrated function that will be performed by Micromem's Lab-on-a-Chip technology is a game changer for the automotive industry and we look forward to providing them with our unparalleled supply chain solutions for this innovative product."
Steven Van Fleet, President of MAST stated "This relationship is the culmination of two years of early product development for Micromem. Our innovation model included MAST working directly with a major automotive OEM and ultimately our Proof of Concept oil pan plug sensor suite was extensively tested on the OEM's dynamometer. This is not the normal approach to offering new products to the automotive industry and resulted in product functionality that aligns precisely with the OEM's requirements. We turned the risk of underwriting the early product development investment with the OEM into a world leading delivery team for this highly innovative product."
Joseph Fuda, CEO of Micromem stated: "Partnering with a company of this caliber allows us to participate in the early stages of automotive product planning and to incorporate more advanced technology into the automotive industries ever changing requirements. Better insights into the automotive industry's future plans have helped to shape MAST's product offerings. The lab-on-a chip is a shining example of the value of this new automotive industry approach. The opportunities this first project offers in a partnership like this are exciting."
