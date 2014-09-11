© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Delphi Automotive's CEO to retire

Delphi Automotive's CEO and president, Rodney O’Neal, is planning to retire March 1, 2015, following a distinguished 43-year career.

Effective Oct. 1, 2014, Kevin P. Clark, Delphi chief financial officer and executive vice president, is named chief operating officer and will succeed O’Neal as CEO and president upon his retirement next year.



O’Neal, will stay on in an advisory role until the end of 2015. Mark J. Murphy, formerly president, U.S. Industrial Gases, Praxair, Inc., is appointed CFO and executive vice president, succeeding Clark, also effective Oct. 1, 2014.



“Delphi’s strength, industry-leading portfolio, strong financials and talented leadership team all position it for continued future success,” said O’Neal. “Kevin has been a key leader in creating and implementing our business strategy, and I have every confidence he will continue to drive strong value creation. As for me, I’ve had over 40 demanding, eventful and amazing years. It's time."



In his role as COO, Clark will continue to report to O’Neal and will be responsible for all business segments, as well as the Global Supply Management function.



“I am humbled and honored to be selected to succeed Rod as Delphi’s next CEO and president," said Clark. “Under his leadership, Delphi has established a track record of strong execution for our customers and creating value for our shareholders. We have the right management team, the right strategy, and the right execution formula to build on our accomplishments and drive continued success."