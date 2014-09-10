© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Dell opens Internet of Things Lab

Dell recently opened the Dell Internet of Things (IoT) Lab to partner with customers to help them explore, test and deploy IoT solutions that will help drive business outcomes and accelerate time to market.

The Dell IoT Lab is located in the Dell Silicon Valley Solution Center in Santa Clara, California. The Lab will be jointly funded by Intel and Dell OEM Solutions, a premier member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance.



Dell and Intel customers will be able to build, modify and architect new IoT solutions on active bench space within the new lab. As a result, Dell OEM customers can significantly speed up their time to market with new IoT solutions and devices.



“We are excited to partner with our customers to offer a place where they can come and build new Internet of Things solutions. This lab will be staffed with highly skilled engineers and technicians and is designed to be an active space where our customers can validate and test their solutions on Dell hardware and software systems,” said Joyce Mullen, vice president and general manager, Dell OEM Solutions. “We welcome all of our customers to come work with us to build their next generation of IoT solutions in our new lab.”



“The Internet of Things will enable one of the most significant technological transformations in our lifetime,” said Doug Davis, vice president and general manager, Internet of Things Group, Intel. “The scope of connected devices is limitless, and it will take great minds from all over the globe innovating together to build a truly connected world. The Dell Internet of Things Lab co-funded by Intel will help accelerate that innovation so the full potential of the Internet of Things can be realized.”