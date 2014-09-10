© apple Analysis | September 10, 2014
IHS News Flash: Analysis of Apple’s Special Event
This is a news flash from IHS Technology providing quick analysts of Apple Inc.’s September 2014 Special Event. The comments below are from Ian Fogg, senior director, at IHS.
The new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus expand Apple's reach into new businesses. The iPhone acts as a critical bridgehead to acquire new customers, and as a foundation for new ventures such as Apple Watch and Apple Pay. The more new customers Apple can win with the iPhone 6, the greater the chance of success the company will have with Apple Watch and Apple Pay.
Apple is raising the competitive threat to other smartphone makers with a new stronger portfolio, including two new large-screen iPhones. By launching multiple products together, Apple is opening multiple fronts to build on the success of the iPhone. Apple has shipped more than 551 million iPhones to date. And despite competitive pressure, Apple shipped 15 percent more iPhones during the first half of 2014 than in the same period in 2013.
As a result of the iPhone 6 launch, IHS forecasts Apple will overtake Microsoft—the former Nokia devices unit—to ship the second largest number of mobile handsets in 2014 after Samsung. This includes all kinds of mobile handsets, not just smartphones.
The introduction of larger-screen iPhones eliminates a key differentiator that has insulated Samsung, Sony, HTC and LG large-screen flagship smartphones from iPhone competition. Shrewdly, Apple has prepared the ground to make sure its app ecosystem will be available quickly on the new iPhones by providing developers with the tool to easily support different screen sizes in iOS8, which was unveiled to developers three months ago at the WWDC.
Apple also is expanding its iPhone portfolio this year. By continuing to sell both the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S, Apple is increasing the number of consumer segments it is able to address.
Apple aims to reset the wearable market and make 2014 year zero for wearables, much like 2007 became the start of the true smartphone market because of the debut of the iPhone. However, moving into a new category is a bold, expensive and risky effort. This Apple Watch is a first-generation device and whether it is successful or not, Apple will aim to iterate and make it a must-have companion for every iPhone owner.
Apple Watch stands on the shoulders of Apple's iPhones. Significantly, the addressable market for Apple Watch will be tied to the installed base of iPhones. While Apple has shipped 551 million iPhones cumulatively through the end of June, the iPhone's global installed base will be slightly less than 400 million at the end of this year. But of those, only a little more than half—or more than 200 million—will have an iPhone 5 or newer.
Apple rarely invents new markets, despite its reputation. But when Apple launches a new product category, it attempts to redefine the market. Examples of Apple's ability to enter an existing market and transform it include the iPhone, iPad and iPod.
In each case, Apple changed the competitive dynamics and forced existing players to move fast to remain competitive. Current wearable makers must raise their game to respond to Apple or risk a similar market trajectory because today's Apple is considerably stronger than it was at the launch of the iPod, iPhone or iPad.
Unlike Apple's original iPod strategy which sought compatibility with the MP3 standard and with Windows PCs as well as Apple's Macintosh computers, Apple now has a large enough installed base to target only its customers with its new Apple Watch.
IHS expects Apple will extend Apple Pay internationally as soon as it can. Apple's product strategy is globally focused and as a result keeps variation in products, models and services to a minimum in order to maximize global-scale economies. Apple has already started conversations with key financial players.
Even when it launches in one country first, Apple ensures its product design is suited to selling worldwide as soon as Apple has overcome launch hurdles.
But the iPhone has been so successful in the United States, the installed base is large enough to create a viable target market for a new product. IHS estimates the iPhone installed base is more than 100 million units in the US.
There are several precedents for U.S.-only Apple product launches for four major reasons:
Mobile payments and wallet services have been launched by device manufacturers numerous times in the past and, so far, none have succeeded in gaining mass-user adoption. Unlike many other services, Apple holds a number of advantages:
Apple is raising the competitive threat to other smartphone makers with a new stronger portfolio, including two new large-screen iPhones. By launching multiple products together, Apple is opening multiple fronts to build on the success of the iPhone. Apple has shipped more than 551 million iPhones to date. And despite competitive pressure, Apple shipped 15 percent more iPhones during the first half of 2014 than in the same period in 2013.
As a result of the iPhone 6 launch, IHS forecasts Apple will overtake Microsoft—the former Nokia devices unit—to ship the second largest number of mobile handsets in 2014 after Samsung. This includes all kinds of mobile handsets, not just smartphones.
The introduction of larger-screen iPhones eliminates a key differentiator that has insulated Samsung, Sony, HTC and LG large-screen flagship smartphones from iPhone competition. Shrewdly, Apple has prepared the ground to make sure its app ecosystem will be available quickly on the new iPhones by providing developers with the tool to easily support different screen sizes in iOS8, which was unveiled to developers three months ago at the WWDC.
Apple also is expanding its iPhone portfolio this year. By continuing to sell both the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S, Apple is increasing the number of consumer segments it is able to address.
Apple aims to reset the wearable market and make 2014 year zero for wearables, much like 2007 became the start of the true smartphone market because of the debut of the iPhone. However, moving into a new category is a bold, expensive and risky effort. This Apple Watch is a first-generation device and whether it is successful or not, Apple will aim to iterate and make it a must-have companion for every iPhone owner.
Apple Watch stands on the shoulders of Apple's iPhones. Significantly, the addressable market for Apple Watch will be tied to the installed base of iPhones. While Apple has shipped 551 million iPhones cumulatively through the end of June, the iPhone's global installed base will be slightly less than 400 million at the end of this year. But of those, only a little more than half—or more than 200 million—will have an iPhone 5 or newer.
Apple rarely invents new markets, despite its reputation. But when Apple launches a new product category, it attempts to redefine the market. Examples of Apple's ability to enter an existing market and transform it include the iPhone, iPad and iPod.
In each case, Apple changed the competitive dynamics and forced existing players to move fast to remain competitive. Current wearable makers must raise their game to respond to Apple or risk a similar market trajectory because today's Apple is considerably stronger than it was at the launch of the iPod, iPhone or iPad.
Unlike Apple's original iPod strategy which sought compatibility with the MP3 standard and with Windows PCs as well as Apple's Macintosh computers, Apple now has a large enough installed base to target only its customers with its new Apple Watch.
IHS expects Apple will extend Apple Pay internationally as soon as it can. Apple's product strategy is globally focused and as a result keeps variation in products, models and services to a minimum in order to maximize global-scale economies. Apple has already started conversations with key financial players.
Even when it launches in one country first, Apple ensures its product design is suited to selling worldwide as soon as Apple has overcome launch hurdles.
But the iPhone has been so successful in the United States, the installed base is large enough to create a viable target market for a new product. IHS estimates the iPhone installed base is more than 100 million units in the US.
There are several precedents for U.S.-only Apple product launches for four major reasons:
- Content rights. Both the iTunes music store and its movie sales business launched initially in the United States. The iTunes music store is now available in 119 countries while Apple's movie store reaches 109 countries.
- Scaling new hardware production. The original iPads launched first in the U.S., before a wider rollout, as Apple sought to ensure that in the countries the iPad was available it was able to meet demand.
- Securing partnerships and distribution. Apple used the six months from the first iPhone announcement to it going on sale with AT&T in the U.S. to connect with more mobile operators and secure distribution. Having originally launched in one country, Apple made 2013's iPhone models available in over 60 countries within 6 weeks of launch. The Apple App Store that distributes iOS apps for iPhone and iPad is available in 155 countries.
- Regulatory barriers. These include barrier for a medical or financial services product where there is tight country-specific legislation.
Mobile payments and wallet services have been launched by device manufacturers numerous times in the past and, so far, none have succeeded in gaining mass-user adoption. Unlike many other services, Apple holds a number of advantages:
- It already has millions of user credit-card details on file from Apple IDs, which users can choose to simply add to Apple Pay.
- Its tight software and hardware integration: Apple Pay uses the company’s proprietary Touch ID to verify purchases and iOS app Passbook to store information.
- Apple is primarily focused on hardware sales, which means it does not need Apple Pay to generate additional revenues, user information or for other services such as advertising. This enables Apple to focus on user experience rather than generating revenues.
- Apple also boasts a strong list of U.S. retailers that plan to support Apple Pay, which ties in to the existing U.S. contactless payment infrastructure.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments