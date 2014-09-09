© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Altium expands European reseller network

Altium has appointed of two new resellers for Tasking products in France.

In the past three years Altium has dealt with the French market from its European headquarters in Germany. With the expanding opportunity for Tasking products in France, Altium has named EDA Expert and Direct Insight as their new channel partners to provide proximity to their customers and prospects as well as solid knowledge of the French market and its key players.



Direct Insight, based in the Marseille area, will provide their services to customers in the South of France and EDA Expert, based in Paris, will employ its expertise in the North of France.



"This is an exciting development for EDA Expert. We have been working for Altium and their TASKING brand with great success over the past few years and we have seen constantly that TASKING solutions are appreciated by the French market," says Victor Truong, CEO and founder, EDA Expert. "French customers will benefit from TASKING developing new solutions, for instance for ISO26262 and ARM, for new markets such as medical or consumer, as well as increasing their leadership in the automotive industry. We are looking forward to contributing to this success with our local workforce."



Direct Insight has been the long-standing Tasking UK distributor and support provider since 1999 and will extend their business relationship to Southern France, now that Direct Insight has an office near Marseille. “Having successfully represented TASKING in the UK for over 15 years, this is an exciting new chapter in the relationship, particularly as it coincides with the launch of the innovative new toolsuite for ARM Cortex-M devices," says David Pashley, Managing Director of Direct Insight.