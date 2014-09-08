© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Averna Acquires Cal-Bay Systems

Averna, a developer of test solutions and services, has acquired US-based Cal-Bay Systems, a provider of test systems, test and measurement solutions, automated testing and vibration monitoring tools.

This move strengthens Averna’s presence in the medical-device, vibration monitoring, and consumer electronics markets, as well as providing the company with strategic positioning on the US West Coast.



Averna has acquired 100 percent share of Cal-Bay Systems for an undisclosed amount and will take on management of its US and European offices. The current owners, Buck Smith and Patrick Kelly, will continue to participate in the day-to-day operations and expansion plans.



“We are thrilled with the acquisition of Cal-Bay, as it is very synergistic with our portfolio of test engineering services and expertise, and constitutes another building block of our growth plan,” said Averna President and CEO André Gareau. “Cal-Bay’s customer base and strategic location on the U.S. West Coast are a great addition to our current operations. This is also a fantastic growth opportunity for Cal-Bay’s team and we welcome them into the Averna family.”



Gareau continued, “These are exciting times for our company and shareholders. This acquisition brings a wealth of business opportunities for our company, and could not have been accomplished without the talented team that we have assembled.”