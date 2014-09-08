© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Merlin PCB Group expand its sales team

Tom Bird and Sarah Gilmour has joined Merlin PCB Group's external sales team. In addition Martin Nicholson has joined as a leading costing and applications engineer for flexible and flex-rigid circuits.

Martin has over 25 years experience in flexible and flex-rigid circuits, he joins Merlin PCB Group from from Teknoflex.



Group Sales Director Clive Wall commented “In terms of future growth, the company is developing and continuing to maintain its reputation as a key player in the Electronics industry. It's exciting times ahead for Merlin PCB group and I'm delighted to welcome Tom, Sarah and Martin into the team. I have no doubt they will achieve tremendous success in their new roles.