RoHS Directive Amended - Deadlines for Exceptions in Annex III + IV

With eight new delegated directives, the EU Commission has revised the Annexes to the RoHS directive (2011/65/EG) and de facto limited other exceptions in time.

The changes are justified in each case with technical progress and the original intention to only grant exemptions until substitutes or alternatives become available. The RoHS guideline provides for the prohibition of the substances lead and mercury. Exceptions to the prohibitions are listed in Annexes III and IV.



Thus, according to delegated directive 2014/69/EU, Annex IV has been extended to include an exemption for lead in dielectric ceramic in capacitors for a rated voltage of less than 125 V AC or 250 V DC for industrial monitoring and control instruments. At the same time, delegated directive 2014/76/EU contains an amendment to Annex III, namely the exemption for mercury in handmade fluorescent discharge tubes for use in signs, decorative, architectural and special lighting and light artworks.



The directives came into force on 9 June 2014. Member States now have until 31 December 2014 to implement these changes in national law (DE: Ordinance on the Restriction of the Use of Certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment or ElektroStoffVerordnung - ElektroStoffV).



The FBDi advises all companies that have made use of an exemption from the Annex in the past to take a close look at the new RoHS Annexes in order to establish whether they are affected by the changes. Because with the CE labelling of electrical and electronic equipment, the manufacturer or supplier states that it complies with the provisions relating to the prohibition of substances. In its capacity as an informediary, the Association also refers to the FBDi compass as an aid for using EU regulations.