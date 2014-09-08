© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for the new developed mask writer

Mycronic has received order for a Prexision-80 (P-80) mask writer for display applications from a customer in Asia.

The P-80 is developed for a cost-effective production of the most advanced photomasks and will replace the P-8 as the most advanced mask writer.



“Mask makers as well as display makers are increasingly challenged to produce the most advanced products. With a continued trend towards higher resolution displays among others, mask complexity will continue to evolve. We have developed a new mask writer to meet these requirements and we have now received the first order,” says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager Pattern Generators, of Mycronic AB. “The new features offered by the P-80 compared to its predecessor translate into higher yield at the mask maker, as well as at the display maker, through a significantly improved writing quality and by that a higher accuracy in production planning.”



The machine is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter 2015.