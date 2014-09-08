© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

Samsung selects Sensory for embedded speech technologies

Sensory's TrulyHandsfree voice technology is deployed across an array of Samsung's Galaxy products including smartphones, tablets, cameras, and wearables.

TrulyHandsfree is the always-on, always-listening voice control solution which enables users to activate and access their phone with a voice trigger. Samsung uses these features to answer calls, use the camera, or perform other functions. Samsung also uses TrulyHandsfree as the voice trigger for S-Voice.



Among the Samsung devices implementing the TrulyHandsfree technology is the flagship Galaxy S line of phones. Sensory was first introduced in Galaxy S2 and has been a key part of GS3, GS4, and now GS5.



Outside of smart phones, other Samsung products incorporating TrulyHandsfree™ include the Galaxy Note 1, 2, 3, and 4 devices and the Galaxy Gear wearables line including Gear 1, Gear 2, and Gear S.



"Samsung continues to be a standard bearer and innovator in an array of dazzling and savvy technology devices which meet the needs of mass consumers," noted Sensory's CEO Todd Mozer. "We are very pleased that they have selected Sensory for all their embedded speech needs."

"Sensory has emerged as the clear leader in low-power high-accuracy speech recognition, and the widespread adoption across Samsung products is a testament to their success," said William Meisel, President of TMA Associates, which provides insights and consulting support to companies that want to incorporate speech technologies into their products or services.